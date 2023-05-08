Mid-East Carpentry Program Receives Donation

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With expected growth coming to the area through major corporate relocations, vocational schools are preparing students with skill sets centered around carpentry.

Mid-East Career and Technology Centers Carpentry Instructor Cole Tomplait discussed his program and how students will benefit from a $5,000 grant received from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters.

“So the $5,000 check, we’re going to use it for continued education, could be materials, could be some machinery, anything to further students education in carpentry. We may end up using it to build up some mock-ups similar to what they have at their training facility. So that when they leave here and go there, it’s a similar situation to work in,” Tomplait said.

The IKORCC is investing in the area because of the potential demand for carpenters as well as providing a strong foundation for students that seek a career in carpentry.

IKORCC Business Representative Matt Russell explained how the union is reaching out to students to prepare them for a career just in time to take advantage of an expected building boom.

“So we are the carpenter’s union and the purpose of today is to let these students know that there’s plenty of opportunities out there for them in carpentry and construction. And this grant’s for this program and of course education and technology department for a… To make these students better and be productive members of society,” Russell said.

The union was invited for a career-path presentation and was impressed by the senior class of carpentry students. The union provides an impressive set of benefits for the workers who join, including decent wages, health benefits and pension.

The Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters is a regional union that carpenters can join for added job benefits and Mid-East Career and Technology Centers is a local vocational high school.