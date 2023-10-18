Mid-East Students in Restaurant and Food Service Operations Cook Up Food and Opportunity

ZANESVILLE, OH – Students in the restaurant and food service operations program at the Mid-East Career and Technology Centers in Zanesville are gaining first-hand experience while running a restaurant.

The 400 is a full-service dining experience that is completely student operated and open to the public. Orders were served up for the first time for the 2023-2024 school year. Students learn by the book in the classroom and learn hands on in the kitchen to manage the on-campus restaurant and to prepare for the workforce.

Restaurant and Food Service Operations Instructor, Jalena Lasko, explained some skills the students will gain experience in.

“From the front of the house, definitely costumer services and troubleshooting if there’s an issue. They’re working a cash register; they’re answering the phone. They’re quick on their feet. Leadership. Teamwork. No one leaves the kitchen until everybody leaves the kitchen. Anything with types of employability skills.” Lasko said.

The 400 menu rotates twice a week, giving the students the opportunity to cook up different meals and to expand their expertise.

“I’ve definitely learned how to improve my knife skills and to cut things a lot faster. It’s a lot of time management. I’ll be cooking two different sides of vegetables at the same time. I have to manage both of them and get them out to the front. It’s a lot of time management in the kitchen.” Restaurant and Food Service Operations Student, Gavin Pranoto said.

The 400 is located at 400 Richards Road in Zanesville and is on open Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 to 12:45.