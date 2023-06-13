Mike “Felt Madhatter” Clemens

Mike “Felt Madhatter” Clemens, 49, of Everywhere (his words), passed away unexpectedly while sleeping at his home on Monday, June 12, 2023. We can take solace in that his last breath was outside in the fresh air, peaceful and completely happy and content with his life.

Michael was born on April 27, 1974 in Beverly, Ohio. He is the son of Mike and Sandy (Ingram) Tamburello. Michael worked passionately changing the lives of children as a behavioral technician for Ohio Valley Educational Service Center. He was “The Greatest Artist To Ever Live”. He achieved his goal of becoming famous thanks to Sara Beck for publishing his artwork on the cover of her book, Slippin.

Michael is survived by his wife of nineteen years-together for 26, Becky (Heidler) Clemens, whom he married perfectly on June 4, 2004 at Old Man’s cave by the water. He wasn’t just a husband to a wife, he was her EVERYTHING and she was his. They weren’t just married, they were forever soulmates (1435).

He is also survived by his two loving daughters, Caylee (Jesse Melick) Clemens, Lexy (Sean) Clemens- He loved his girls and often said they saved him. He taught them “nerd games”, how to love others, and generosity. His “lectures” will always be remembered, valued, and some laughed at.

Here’s to us, Mike!

He is survived by his grandson, Rowan Melick- Rowan and his “Old Man” are bound together. The love they have for each other will not be broken. Rowan, you will always, always have Old Man on your side- forever and ever. You are his hero and he is yours.

He is also survived by his sisters, Missy (Shain) Girton and Sonya (Kevin) Watson; his best friend, Richard Steele; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Michael is preceded in death by his brother, Tony Tamburello; and his friend, Scott Miller.

“Be loyal to what matters” -Red Dead Redemption.

Visitations will be from 5 to 7 on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord, 63 West Main Street, New Concord, Ohio 43762. The Farus Funeral Home of New Concord is caring for the Clemens family.

“When you’re really struggling, when you’re at your lowest, you have to help someone else” -Mike “Felt Madhatter” Clemens