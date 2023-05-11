Muskingum Announces 2023 Football Schedule

NEW CONCORD, OH- The Muskingum Fighting Muskies announced their 2023 schedule. Muskingum kicks off the 2023 season on Saturday, September 2, when they host Ferrum. Kick off is set for 1:00 p.m.

The Fighting Muskies then hit the road for three straight games before returning home at the end of the month against Heidelburg.

Muskingum will have one game under the lights when they welcome Baldwin Wallace to town on October 14th for the 101st Homecoming game.

Senior Day is scheduled for Saturday, November 4, when Muskingum takes on Wilmington.

Muskingum finished with a record of 5-5 last year which was the program’s second straight five-win season. The team’s 5-5 record also marked the first time Muskingum tallied at least five wins in back-to-back seasons since 1995 and 1996.



