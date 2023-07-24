Muskingum Baseball Hires Pitching Coach

NEW CONCORD, OH- The Muskingum Fighting Muskies baseball team finished with a 22-18 record last year. The team had a 6.86 earned run average. Help is on the way as they have named their new pitching coach.

Head Coach Jake Krupar named Michael Jacob as pitching coach and recruiting coordinator for the Muskies. Jacob pitched collegiately at the University of Toledo. He ranks fourth all-time in the Rockets’ record book in single-season appearances with 25 and saves with eight. Jacob helped lead the Rockets to MAC Tournament appearances for three consecutive seasons.

For the last three seasons he was the pitching coach for St. Clairsville High School. Jacob helped guide St. Clairsville to OHSAA playoff appearances each year. He was also the head JV coach during his time at St Clairsville.