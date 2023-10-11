Muskingum University Hosts High School Orchestra Concert

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Muskingum University hosted the 2nd annual ‘String Fling’ high school orchestra concert today in Brown Chapel.

The performance was conducted by the Music Director of the Southeastern Ohio Symphony Orchestra’s, Dr. Laura E. Schumann.

The event was open to all high school orchestras and was attended by John Glenn High School and the Cleveland School of the Arts.

“It was kind of my brainchild last year through Muskingum University,” Schumann Said. “So basically the university is hosting it and we ask the students to come. We invited Bexley to come this year and they were going to come but there was an issue with buses and scheduling and whatnot. So hopefully in the future we can maybe include some other schools as well. It’s an invitation event that we invite these schools and it’s just a really cool opportunity.”

Each school’s orchestra arrives in the morning and gets prepared for how to work with the conductor and the other orchestra before a joint rehearsal together before the performance.

Schumann noted that area high schoolers beyond the East Muskingum School District who play stringed instruments and have the interest, do have opportunities to perform in an orchestra.

“We actually do have high school apprentices in the symphony and generally the string players,” Schumann said. “And they basically get in touch with me. You can find me through Muskingum (University.) Shoot me an email or give me a call. And we meet on Tuesday nights, here at Muskingum.”

Today’s presentation was an educational opportunity for each orchestra to learn how to mesh with other conductors and musicians to create a unified performance.