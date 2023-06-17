MVL Defeats LCL in Football All-Star Game

HEATH, OH- The month may be June, but there was football out at Swank Field tonight. The MVL and LCL all-stars strapped on helmets for one final time as high school football players. With the MVL holding the all-time record of 21-19, did the winning ways continue this year?

Muskingum kicked off to start the game and the kick was muffed by Licking. The MVL took over on offense and immediately put points on the board. New Lexington grad Lukas Ratliff found Zanesville grad Xavier Sowers for a touchdown. The PAT was up and good as the MVL took a 7-0 lead. “I already knew I was going to catch it. You know these guys can’t really mess with me like that you know. I just went out there to ball and got six. ” Said Sowers after the score. “Just go deep, you know we just got the ball we keep the pace going and take a shot.” Ratliff said.

The game stalled for a little bit but MVL punter Carson Copeland gave us a fourth of July preview with a few skyscrapers. Punters need love too. He dropped one perfectly at the one yard line. Then on his next punt, Copeland showcases the big leg as this ball kept carrying carrying and carrying inside the 10 yard line. He is not playing football next year in college but his talent was displayed here today. “It’s something I’ve always done since I was young. When I was younger we had the punt, pass, and kick tournaments. I always did those. I’ve been practicing since I was about 8. ” Said Copeland.

Right before halftime Hunter Rose punched in a one-yard touchdown. This made it a 14-0 MVL lead. “Running behind an all-star offensive line is awesome. It’s like I don’t know, they are all huge. I come from New Lex, these guys are all big freaking powerhouses. It’s nuts.” Said Rose after the touchdown.

The LCL all-stars got on the board with less than a minute left in the first half. Deuce Caldwell connected with Ayden Stalnaker on a 68-yard touchdown. The game went into halftime at 14-7.

River View grad Jamal Watts returned the opening second half kick to the house. The MVL went onto win 31-7, scoring 17 unanswered points in the second half. MVL improves to 22-19 all-time. New Lexington’s Lukas Ratliff won MVL MVP he added a 41-yard touchdown run on top of his first quarter touchdown pass. Licking Valley’s Ayden Stalnaker took home the LCL MVP award for his long 68-yard touchdown catch.