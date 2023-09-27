MVL Football Standings Update
We are just a few weeks away from the high school football postseason. With only four weeks left to play, we take a look at the current standings in the MVL.
BIG SCHOOL:
1. Sheridan 6-0 (2-0) Next up: at Philo
2. Philo 5-1 (1-0) Next up: vs Sheridan
2. Tri-Valley 4-2 (1-0) Next up: at River View
4. John Glenn 5-1 (0-1) Next up: at Maysville
4. Maysville 2-4 (0-1) Next up: vs John Glenn
6. River View 0-6 (0-2) Next up: vs Tri-Valley
SMALL SCHOOL:
1. West Muskingum 5-1 (1-0) Next up: vs Crooksville
1. Meadowbrook 4-2 (1-0) Next up: at Coshocton
1. Morgan 3-3 (1-0) Next up: at New Lexington
4. New Lexington 3-3 (1-1) Next up: vs Morgan
5. Crooksville 3-3 (0-1) Next up: at West Muskingum
6. Coshocton 0-6 (0-2) Next up: vs Meadowbrook