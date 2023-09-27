MVL Football Standings Update

We are just a few weeks away from the high school football postseason. With only four weeks left to play, we take a look at the current standings in the MVL.

BIG SCHOOL: 1. Sheridan 6-0 (2-0) Next up: at Philo 2. Philo 5-1 (1-0) Next up: vs Sheridan 2. Tri-Valley 4-2 (1-0) Next up: at River View 4. John Glenn 5-1 (0-1) Next up: at Maysville 4. Maysville 2-4 (0-1) Next up: vs John Glenn 6. River View 0-6 (0-2) Next up: vs Tri-Valley