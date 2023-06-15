MVL Gears Up For 41st Annual All-Star Game

NEW LEXINGTON, OH- We are one day away from the Muskingum Valley League vs Licking County League football all-star game. The pads are popping as both teams gear up for the big game. Out at New Lexington high school the MVL has been practicing every day this week. Head Coach Kevin Board understands the challenge of throwing a team together in one week. “It’s different you know, you need to put in an offense and a defense that gives you enough answers but it’s not so complicated that the kids can’t pick it up.” Said Coach Board.

With having everyone come together in a short period of time it allows players to play alongside former rivals. “It’s honestly really cool. It’s cool to see these guys in a different way when we’re not against each other. We’re together playing for a greater purpose.” Tri-Valley Senior Mason Prouty stated. “It’s an honor to be out here with these guys you know you’ve played against them and seen how good they are and you get them all on one team it’s an honor.” Said Hansel Holmes.

Coach Board is familiar with all-star games and what could happen when elite players are put on the same team. “We’ve seen some friendships kind of blossom from this. That’s the coolest thing for me about an all-star game, you’re bringing a lot of players together who have never played together before other than little small groups and you’re throwing them out there saying hey let’s go get this done. ” Said Board.

New Lexington quarterback Lukas Ratliff is appreciative of being at the game but still has one thing on his mind. “Winning really, just getting that last win as a high school player. Just celebrating with the team but even if we lose though just celebrating. This opportunity has been great and I’m just really enjoying it.” Ratliff stated.

The MVL vs LCL all-star game is on Friday at Swank Field with a 7 p.m. kickoff. The game will be broadcasted live on Z92 radio with David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth on the call with a pregame show at 6:30. The MVL holds the career record of 21-19 and won the last meeting on a last second field goal.