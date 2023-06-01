MVL vs LCL Football All-Star Game Announced

The month of June is approaching and that can only mean one thing. The date of the MVL vs LCL football All-Star game has officially been released. The football All-Star game between the Muskingum Valley League and Licking County League will be on Friday, June 16th at 7 p.m. It’s the last time the senior players will get to play in a high school football game. Last year the game was in Muskingum county, with the game alternating locations each year it puts the game in licking county this summer.