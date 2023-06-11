Natalie Martin

Natalie Jane Martin, 18 of Roseville went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2023 to live her eternal life peacefully in his magical kingdom of heaven. She was a Philo High School graduate, Class of 2023. Natalie lived her life to the fullest with joy, laughter, and love. She brought true happiness to all that knew her. She had a free, pure and wild spirit with a contagious laugh, a personality out of this world that could bring anyone out of their darkest of days. Natalie enjoyed all of nature’s beauty. She loved to hunt, shoot guns, fish, wrangle snakes, plant and nurture flowers, and could gut and skin a deer better than most grown men. Natalie spent much time loving on her dogs, Radar, Hella, and Tiny Little B, her many chickens, and her cat, Phoebe. She had a life-long love for softball and soccer. Natalie’s beauty shined like a ray of sunlight and her smile could brighten a whole room. Her glowing blonde hair and beautiful blue eyes represented that she was truly an angel here on Earth.

Natalie previously worked at Northstar Pizza and was currently working for the Sundale Kids as a childcare provider. She formed many special bonds with all the precious little ones she cared for.

Natalie is survived by her parents, Megan D. Dingey and Jesse I. Martin; her two brothers, Kash Garber and Wyatt Martin; her Papaw, Bob Fusner; her paternal grandmother, Starlett (Dudley) Martin; along with her aunt, Heather Dingey, she is also survived by aunts, uncles, special cousins; her great aunts, Gloria Durst and Scarlett (Don) Jenkins; as well as her very special friends, Brooklyn “Clarence”, Anna “Bean”, Grayce “G-Pup”, Olivia “O”, Nattalee, Zoey, Riley “R”, Addie, Blake Bernard “Bernie”, Brady “Bad Brad”, Gracey, Bailey, Sara, Ali, Chloe, Karlee, Keke, and many many many more.

Natalie is preceded in death by her maternal Granna, Nancy Jane Fusner; her maternal grandfather, Larry Dingey; her paternal grandfather, Michael Emerson Martin.

Visitations will be 3 to 7 PM on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the Cornerstone Full Gospel Church, 4509 Salt Creek Drive, Duncan Falls, Ohio 43734. Funeral services will be held at the church on Wednesday at 11 AM with Pastor Steven Harrop officiating. The Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls is caring for the Martin family.