New Lexington Wins Pitchers Duel At Philo

DUNCAN FALLS, OH- We witnessed a pitchers duel over on the baseball side. A 2-0 Panthers lead in the first, Tatem Toth gets Cade Searls to strike out swinging on a low change-up. Toth threw a complete game for the Panthers.

Seth Vousdan matched Toth, here he is in the fourth punching out Joe Stenson on a curveball. He also had a complete game on the mound with only one earned run.

The Electrics had a scoring chance with two runners on, but Toth gets Case Fink to fly out to Isaac McGill in right field, great sliding catch. New Lexington would add another run in the fifth inning, winning 3-0.