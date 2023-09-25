Newark Police arrest man in vandalism case

NEWARK, Ohio–Newark Police announced Monday the arrest of a man in connection to a vandalism case.

Authorities said around 2:45 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the area of the Courthouse Square in reference to shots fired and glass breaking.

Upon arrival, an officer witnessed a subject break out the window of True Core Federal Credit Union on N. 2nd Street. Officers quickly detained the subject, identified as 38-year-old Joseph E. Davis of Newark. Newark Police said Davis used a hatchet to break out at least 37 windows in 11 businesses as he walked eastbound on N. Park Place

Davis was transported to the hospital due to injuries incurred during the incident. He was treated and released from the hospital and taken to jail, charged with Vandalism.