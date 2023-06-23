NFL Players Give Back at Local Football Camp

NEW CONCORD, OH- Football camps are underway this summer and today was special out at John Glenn. It was day two of the “One Man Ready” football camp. NFL linebacker Edmond Robinson hosted his football camp out at John Glenn High School. Robinson came to New Concord last year and was blown away by the growth of the camp. “Last year we had a really good turnout. It turned out well, the kids enjoyed themselves, but this year we had an even better turnout reaching almost 200 kids.” Said Robinson

With all of the kids in attendance, Robinson wanted them to have a great time but also learn some core values. “I just want to let kids know that there is an alternative that’s out there that they really don’t know about. So we’re just out here to tell the kids that you can come out here and have fun, but furthermore we want to teach discipline. We want to teach everybody out here that there is a lot of different things you can do besides being tucked up at home playing the video games, being on the iPad, watching Roblox and all that type of stuff. Let’s come out here, get your body moving, and let’s learn some great techniques from a lot of guys who have a lot of NFL experience.” Robinson stated.

Robinson has preached his message “One Man Ready” which is a nonprofit organization created to give the youth an alternative through the eyes of professional players. “My mentor back home Mr. Carlton Solomon who was a strength coach of mine in high school used to yell out that phrase (one man ready) while we we’re conditioning. He would yell out one man ready which at the time I didn’t know what that meant. He always used to tell me hey Edmond at some point in time you will understand what it meant. Then once I did understand what it meant, he always said hey man it just takes one person to believe in yourself and that person starts with you.” Robinson said.

The camp was free and kids learned a lot from the pros. Former tight end Brandon Bostick attended yesterday. Today alongside Robinson were Sebastian Tretola, Will Clarke, and Nick Temple all with professional football experience. “I actually started these things because I always wanted someone to come back home and just tell me Edmond it’s okay, you will have an opportunity, you will have the opportunity after you leave here. I’ve never had someone of this magnitude come to me and say you can make it to the NFL. For me we’ve got guys from across the country just to come out here and preach the same message that you can make it. So as they showed to us today it’s like they really appreciate us coming out here. I told them I’m committed to coming back every year.” Said Robinson.