Nightbirde Foundation Plans Night of Magic and Hope

Before passing away from breast cancer, Jane Marczewski, known onstage by Nightbirde captivated the nations attention during an audition on America’s Got Talent.

Her legacy now continues on thanks to her family, who began the Nightbirde Foundation. The foundation works to bring the gift of hope to women battling cancer.

“The Nightbirde Foundation exists to bring hope and healing to women who are going through breast cancer. We do that through sending out gifts of hope to women that are hurting and need encouragement,” said Nightbirde Foundation CEO Mitch Marczewski. “One of the things that we realize going through our journey is that there’s so many women out there that don’t have the same family support and courage and hope that Jane had. We want to give that away through our foundation.”

To raise money for the foundation’s work the “Nightbirde Night of Magic and Hope” will take place later this month. It will feature 2021 AGT winner and magician Dustin Tavella.

“This event means a lot to me because as her big brother, it’s nice for me to be able to take her legacy and keep it alive, but also help a lot of women in the process,” explained Marczewski.

The event will take place October 27 at the Cornerstone Church of Licking County. Tickets are $25 and a table is $200. Doors will open at 6pm with the show at 7pm. To register or for more information visit nightbirdefoundation.org