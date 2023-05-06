No Injuries Reported in Morning Crooksville House Fire

CROOKSVILLE, OH – First responders were called to the scene of a house fire on May 6th.

Around 9:42 am, the Perry County 911 center received a call reporting a house fire on Winter Street in Crooksville. There were no injuries reported but there was a lot of damage to the home and some surrounding houses. The fire spread causing damage to approximately four other homes.

“No injuries reported to any of the people that lived in the residents. We did have a couple firemen with some minor injuries.” Roseville Fire Chief Derrick Keylor stated.

10 different units responded to the fire including Crooksville, Roseville, and Newton fire departments. It took approximately 30 minutes to get the blaze under control. Fire fighters remained on the scene for hours checking for hot spots and to prevent it from rekindling.

“Our biggest headache is the narrow street, cars, and water supply.” Fire Chief Keylor said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.