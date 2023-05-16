Noah Bray

Noah Douglas Bray, of Crooksville, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 14, 2023, after 29 years of blessing us here on Earth. He was born on June 26, 1993, to Mary (Perry) Bray and the late Douglas Bray in Zanesville, Ohio. Noah was a 2011 graduate of Crooksville High School and continued his education by earning a business degree from Hocking College. He enjoyed working at Spectrum as a call center associate and spending time with his family and friends. Noah had a fond love for reading, listening to various types of music and playing video games. Left to mourn his passing are his mother, Mary, of the home; big brother, Terry Lee Larimer Jr of Crooksville; aunts and uncles, Sue Landerman, Patty Perry, Judy (Ben) Altier, Lettie (Jeff) Hannan, Valarie (John) Morosko, Jamie Bray, Tina Bray; special nieces, nephews, Macenzie (Isaac) Filburn, Apache Larimer, Terry Larimer III, Brian Starlie, Journie Starlie, Nikita Johnson, Shaylin Johnson and many great nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind his best friend and special cousin, Christopher Donohoe, special friend, Tenisha and influential teacher, Jody Cannon, whom he enjoyed visiting with regularly. Upon arriving in Heaven, he was greeted by his father, Douglas Bray; paternal grandparents, Aruthur (Diana) Bray and maternal grandparents, Lillian “Diddy” (Richard) Hammond. Calling hours will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 2pm -4pm and 6pm -8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville. Funeral services will be held at 12:00pm, Friday, May 19, 2023, at the funeral home with Pastor Carolyn Hoskinson officiating with burial to follow in Millertown Cemetery, Corning, next to his father. You may sign the online register book on share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com