Noble Co. Drug Arrest

Noble County has released details of a recent drug bust.

Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie said Rex Tipton was arrested during a recent traffic stop on Interstate 77.

Authorities said Tipton was charged with possession of an over-bulk amount of Methamphetamine, a third degree felony and an under-bulk amount of Fentanyl.

Tipton was also wanted on a probation violation in Guernsey County. The sheriff’s office said that Deputy Cory Baker made the traffic stop after observing two vehicles stopped on I-77 and engaged the drivers in conversation. That conversation led to a K9 indication and discovery of drugs in the vehicle.