North Valley Bank Opens New Location

North Valley Bank held a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony at its new business banking center in Pataskala.

The Office is the third business banking center location for North Valley Bank in addition to its seven retail branches. The hope is this new facility will serve the bank’s growing commercial and business clientele in Licking and Franklin County.

Headquartered in South Zanesville, North Valley Bank secured the Pataskala location in 2021, only a few months prior to the area’s Intel announcement. The site was formerly the location for an oil change business and has been updated into a premier office building and meeting space.

The Pataskala North Valley Bank is located at 66 East Broad Street.