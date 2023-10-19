OAZ Player of The Game

We start off on Highway 103 where it was West Muskingum’s wide receiver and defensive back Connor Hill earning the honors, Hill had 6 catches for 98 yards and a touchdown to go along with 2 huge pass breakups in their 57-56 win over coshocton last week. The Tornadoes will have their senior night this week as they host Meadowbrook with a win West Muskingum will claim the outright MVL Small School Title.

For Z92 we have another wide out getting the honor this one is Tri-Valley’s Ashton Sensibaugh, the top target for the Scotties caught two touchdowns with the second one coming with just over 9 minutes left in the game to put Tri-Valley ahead 21-17 as they completed the comeback to defeat undefeated Sheridan 28-17 and take the out right lead for the MVL Big School Title and may help them secure a home game for the state playoffs.

And on AM 1240 we have Zanesville’s Noah Corbin, the big time offensive and defensive lineman was making plays on both sides of the ball but it wasn’t enough as his team fell 34-0 and become 1 and 8 on the year.