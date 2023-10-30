OHSAA Football Playoffs: Week 12 Matchups

Nichole Hannahs,
Some area teams will make their way into week 12 of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs.

In Division III Region 11 Granville will host Tri-Valley. Granville beat Bexley 53-27, while Tri-Valley ended Buckeye Valley’s Season in a 49-12 win.

In Division IV Region 15 Steubenville will host Licking Valley. Steubenville shut out Carrollton 42-0 in Week 11. Licking Valley beat Columbus East 41-6.

Sheridan will play a home game in Week 12. The Generals beat MVL rival Morgan 49-28 to advance. They’ll play Gallia Academy who defeated Mccarthur 34-6.

In Division V Region 17: Ridgewood will travel to Canfield this Friday. They’ll play South Range. The Generals defeated Edison 33-8. South Range advances having beat Navarre Fairless 43-20.

In Division V Region 19: Heath defeated Portsmouth West 27-15 to move to week 12. They’ll travel to Ironton. Ironton beat Worthington Christian 56-6.

West Muskingum will play Harvest Prep on Friday in Canal Winchester. West beat Union Local Friday 42-26. Prep beat New Lexington 55-8.

In Division VII Region 27: Caldwell will host Portsmouth Notre Dame on Friday. the Redskins beat Bridgeport 41-14, while Notre Dame defeated Beallsville 65-16.

