OHSAA Tournament Local Scores 5/17

DISTRICT SOFTBALL

STEUBENVILLE 2

JOHN GLENN1

MEADOWBROOK 5

EDISON 4

Colts get the one run win and are district champs. They will play in the regional semifinals on Wednesday May 24, at 5 p.m. at Unioto.

SECTIONAL BASEBALL

CIRCLEVILLE 8

SHERIDAN 1

HILAND 13

ROSECRANS 0

NORTH ADAMS 4

CROOKSVILLE 2

Sheridan, Rosecrans, and Crooksville’s seasons come to a close with the Bishops losing in the sectional finals.