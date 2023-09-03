One Killed in Fatal Motorcycle Accident

One person was killed Sunday afternoon on State Route 209 in Guernsey County.

The accident took place around 2:20pm. The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol said 53-year-old David Bathrick of Dresden was traveling east on State Route 209, on a motorcycle, when he went left of center striking a pick-up truck and trailer driven by 38-year-old Joshua Eby of New Concord.

The patrol said Bathrick was pronounced deceased at the scene. 53-year-old Heath Bathrick also of Dresden was a passenger on the motorcycle and was transported to Grant Hospital for injuries sustained as a result of the crash.

Eby was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.