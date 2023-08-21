Oris McCloud

Oris Eugene McCloud, 70, of Cambridge, went to be with the Lord, August 18, 2023.

He was born February 20, 1953, in Mason City, WV, son of the late, Charles William McCloud and Helen Louise Ritchie McCloud. Oris was a United States Navy veteran and was a heavy machine equipment operator. He loved fishing and making crafts with his wife.

He is survived by his wife Kristie McCloud; children, Oris “OJ” (Amy) McCloud Jr., Shannon (Brian) Lowe; stepchildren, Alfred Taylor 2nd, Richard (Christina) Taylor, Lacey (Scott) Sheets, Mandie Nester, very special stepdaughter, Hope Taylor; brother Willam (Jean) McCloud; sister Pam (Pete) Warga; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews; special granddaughter, McCahlee Nester.

Per his wishes no services will be held at this time.

Bonnell Cremations Funerals Receptions have the distinct honor and privilege to serve the family.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.bonnellcfr.com