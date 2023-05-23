Orthopedic Associates of Zanesville to Host Annual Yard Sale

A Local yard sale is being assembled to support the Animal Shelter Society.

Orthopedic Associates of Zanesville is hosting their annual yard sale on June 3rd from 8-12 PM to raise money for the Animal Shelter Society. Orthopedic Surgeon Steven Kimberly talked about the yard sale and their support for the Animal Shelter Society.

“We are having a parking lot sale yard sale on June 3rd from 8 until noon, our office did this last year we have decided to do it again and this year we have got a bunch of employees that donated a bunch of stuff for this sale…the whole purpose of this is to raise money for the shelter, last year we donated $2,000 to the shelter, we are welcoming you all to come we would be very happy to even take just a cash donation to the animal shelter, this is all for the shelter,” Dr. Kimberly said.

A food truck will also be present in the parking lot as well as animals if the weather permits. This is a great way to support the local shelter as they look to use the money to keep their doors open as many animals are in need everyday. Animal Shelter Society Executive Director April Gibson talked about what this means to the shelter and how it will effect the animals.

“This means a great deal especially so that we can take of animals like Walker here this puppy who we have 12 other litter mates at our shelter. When Dr. Kimberly and his staff here at Orthopedic and Associates called and said, y’know we’re gonna do the second annual, that speaks volumes…it’s a big deal for Dr. Kimberly and Orthopedic Associates to do this for us, that’s where the money goes is to keep that door open for 127 animals and people can kind of just think about that that’s a really big number,” Gibson said.

Item donations and cash donations are being accepted during the sale. For more information on the event you can visit the Animal Shelter Society website.