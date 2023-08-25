OVI Checkpoints in Muskingum and Guernsey Counties

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said an OVI checkpoint will take place in Muskingum and Guernsey Counties on Saturday.

The exact location of the checkpoint will be released Saturday morning.

The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grant dollars and is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

Zanesville Post Commander Lieutenant Kristi Mistovich said that on average state troopers make 25,000 OVI arrests each year. There were 668 OVI related fatal crashes last year in Ohio.