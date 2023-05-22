Pamela “Pammy” Smith

Pamela “Pammy” Kay Smith, of Zanesville has sadly passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the age of 61. She was a beautiful mother, amazing sister and the best Nana.

She was born on Sunday, February 18, 1962 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of the late James Frederick Smith and Elaine M. Kress Smith.

Pammy enjoyed listening to Freddy Mercury, knitting, playing cards and watching her grandkids play.

She will be dearly missed & survived by her son Josh Schockling and two daughters, Libby Schockling & Maggie Schockling along with her 9 grandchildren & one great grandson; two sisters, Becky (Mike) Lynch & Christy (Rob) McKinney; Three brothers, Charles (Jennifer) Smith, Andy Smith & James “Jimmy” (Tami) Smith and numerous nieces, nephews & cousins.

In addition to her parents, Pammy was preceded in death by a brother Jeff Smith.

Her memories and love will be cherished by all who knew her.

WE MISS YOU.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 6:00 PM on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held after at VanWye Pond.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Pammy’s family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.