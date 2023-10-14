Pat Harmon

Pat Harmon, former owner of the Blue Front Café passed away from a HORRIBLE Disease ALS. Her request was a cremation and at a later date to have a celebration of life. The family asks for some privacy at this time. In honor of her, please do not waste any money on flowers. Instead, please feel free to send a check to the Hospice Morrison House in her memory. What an awesome and compassionate staff they have. Thank you.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements.