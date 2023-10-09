Patricia Chandler

Patricia Lynn Chandler, 58, of Zanesville, Ohio, took Eternal Rest on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the James Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio. Patricia was born August 7, 1965, in Zanesville, daughter of Marva (Walker) Haliburton and the late Leon Gaiters. In addition to her father, Patricia is also preceded in death by grandmother, Mary Ruth Gaiters; grandfather, Jesse B. Gaiters; brothers, Aaron Anthony Gaiters and Liggett Lee Gaiters; and sister, Tina Fields.

Patricia leaves to mourn her passing, her mother, Marva Haliburton; stepfather, Harold Norris; beloved children, Anthony Chandler and Heather Chandler; grandchildren, K’Awna, Kamil and Kamia; sisters, Tara Harris, Marla Roberts, Starla Fields, Rebekah R. Gaiters, Jessica L. Gaiters, Paige M. Gaiters, Hannah N. Gaiters; brothers, Robert “Tangie” Fields, Mark (Erin) Walker, Danny (Annet) Fields, Gary Fields, Aarik A. (Joann) Gaiters, Nehemiah J. (Wendi) Gaiters, and Adam A. (Jessica) Gaiters; many nieces and nephews; a host of special friends and other relatives.

Patricia studied phlebotomy. She enjoyed taking walks, going to the gym and her famous trips to the dollar store. Patricia loved to spend time with her grandchildren. In her free time, Patricia enjoyed a good episode of the housewives or a Lifetime Movie. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Per the family’s wishes, cremation has been chosen. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.