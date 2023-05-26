Paul Williams

Paul (Abe) Eugene Williams, 85, of Dresden, died Thursday morning, May 25, 2023 at Willow Haven Care Center in Zanesville.

Born January 20, 1938, in Zanesville, he was the son of the late Lester and Alice Williams. Paul retired from General Electric in Coshocton and attended North Terrace Church of Christ. He enjoyed traveling and going on family vacations to Tennessee and the beach every year. Paul and his son, Mike, were avid Ohio State Buckeye fans and were able to watch them play in the Rose Bowl Game in California in 1997. Paul enjoyed every day he got to spend as an amazing husband, father, grandfather and “papy”.

Surviving is his wife of 56 years, Carol Faye (Cullins) Williams, whom he married on October 8, 1966; three children, Cynthia Williams of Dresden, Lisa Williams of Dresden and Paul Michael (Becky) Williams of Dresden; a granddaughter, Caitlin (Adam) Reiss and two great grandsons, who he loved to spend time with and spoil, Luke and Baylor Reiss.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a very special grandson, Jared Michael Williams.

Friends and family may call Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 11:00am till the time of service at 1:00pm at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, located at 714 Main Street, Dresden with Mr. William Meaige officiating.

Paul will be laid to rest at Dresden Cemetery, Dresden.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.