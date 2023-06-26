Perry County Diaper Drive Extended to July 15th

JUNCTION CITY, Ohio – Raising children can be an expensive endeavor that can create havoc on even the best of budgets and the Perry County Health Network realizes that needs are universal and extend beyond basic poverty.

Brenda Carney, David Weber and Denise Wingard are community champions, who network within Perry and surrounding counties, to discover needs that the communities are facing and how they can be met.

“We kind of got together and had this brainstorm that that was a need that was here,” Carney said. “We reached out to some of the pantries and actually found out that diapers are one of the most requested items through the pantries. So we wanted to kind of do our part, so we’re conducting the… what was going to be for the month of June, but we’ve extended that through July 15th.”

The group will have donation boxes set up at participating locations across the county that will be collecting diapers, baby wipes and adult incontinence products. The donations will then be distributed to pantries that have requested those items.

“When we heard about the diaper drives that were going on elsewhere we kind of… just from being in the community and as part of as many organizations as we are, we knew there was a need. We reached out to JFS, (Jobs and Family Services) here in the county, and to some of the other pantries just to get their input on whether or not this was a real need. Were we not seeing it or seeing something that wasn’t there? And they were like no, this is one of our most requested items,” Carney said.

The Perry County Health Network holds many events throughout the year that serve to support the needs of all age ranges. For more information you can visit and contact them through their Facebook page or the county resources website.