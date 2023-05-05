Philo Bats Come Alive In Win Over New Lexington

DUNCAN FALLS, OH- The Philo Electrics softball team came into Thursday night tied for second place in the big school division with Tri-Valley. So with the Lady Dawgs game postponed, Philo was looking to get sole possession of second place.

We pick this one up in the bottom of the fourth inning Electrics up 5-0. Olivia Winland smokes one into center and is in for a leadoff double.

Later in the inning Kassydi Harris steps in and delivers hitting a ground ball into left field. Winland comes around to score. Philo leads 6-0.

The Electrics would continue to pour on in the inning, McGraw hits a ball into right centerfield, it rolls to the wall. Brooklyn Ferrell scores, Harris, and Caitlin Rose also score on the double. Philo goes up 10-0 and would go onto win 14-5 and stand alone in second place in the big school division.