Phyllis Hupp

Phyllis Hupp, 87 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, in Cambridge, Ohio.

Phyllis was born on February 23, 1936, in New York. She is the daughter of the late David and Gladys (Speth) Eisenberg. Phyllis was a dedicated worker, having worked for Essex Wire and Experience Works before retiring. She never met a stranger, and always remembered your name.

Phyllis is survived by her lifetime companion, Jeff Dicks; her daughter, Lorrie (Jean-François Frappier) Blair; her grandson, Joshua (Kristen) Hooper; her great-grandson, Elijah Hooper; and her two sisters, Beatrice Cahn and Sharon (Jeffrey) Gross; her several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis is preceded in death by her son, Charles Edward Hupp.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of her special friends and caregivers.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Phyllis’ name to Christ Table, 28 S 6th St, Zanesville, OH 43701

Visitations will be from 12 pm to 1 pm on Friday, September 29, 2023, at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord. A memorial service for Phyllis will be held at 1 pm on the same day. Pastor Jason Boggs will officiate the service.

www.farusfh.com