Portion of Darlington Drive slated to close for several months

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office is alerting motorists of an upcoming road closure.

Darlington Drive will be closed between Milldale Avenue/Greenhouse Road and East Darlington Drive, beginning on , and will remain closed until

The road will be closed to construct a new bridge over Jonathan Creek located 250 feet south of Milldale Avenue/Greenhouse Road intersection.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.