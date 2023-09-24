Rachel Button

Rachel E. Button, 89 of New Concord, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 23, 2023 at the Primrose Retirement Community of Zanesville.

Rachel was born on April 14, 1934 in Cambridge, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Floyd and Pauline (Stewart) Combs. Rachel graduated from Muskingum College with her Master’s Degree in Education. After 30 years of teaching, she retired from East Muskingum School District.

She was a long time member of Calvary Baptist Church in Byesville, where she had been a cherished Sunday school teacher and a member of the Women’s Missionary Fellowship.

Rachel and Ray enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren, including taking them on many trips. Rachel greatly enjoyed poetry, crafts, and plants. Her life was spent helping those in need both locally and worldwide.

Rachel is survived by her three children, Kathryn McClelland of Cambridge, Glenn Button of San Diego, California, and Brenda (Bill) Collins of Coolville. Completing the family circle are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her three sisters, Janet Weddell, Martha Hogue, and Judy Mahoney and her brother, Ralph (Laura) Combs.

In addition to her parents, Rachel is preceded in death by her beloved husband of sixty-six years, Raymond L. Button, who passed away on October 3, 2022, and two grandchildren, Misty Smith Carlson and Donny Stillion.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a local food pantry or to the charity of your choice.

Visitations will be from 11 am to 1 pm on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord, where funeral services will be held at 1 pm on the same day. Pastor Dennis Rost will officiate the service. Rachel will be laid to rest beside her husband in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

