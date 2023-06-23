Rachel Dailey

Rachel Dailey, 45, of Philo, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2023 at Genesis Hospice following a lengthy illness. Rachel was born in Zanesville on November 18, 1977. She is the daughter of Sharon (Stewart) Dailey and the late Dale Dailey.

Rachel was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed watching football games with her son.

Rachel is survived by her mother, Sharon Dailey of Philo; her children, Keith Pletcher and Madison (Tre) Cummings; her grandchildren, Amiyah and Zy’Lynn; her brother, Michael (Dawn) Dailey of Philo and paternal grandmother, Barbara Dailey; her two nephews, Dylan Dailey and James (Bayli) Pettit; her niece, Ta’lor (DJ) Eclebery; two great nephews, Landry and Rylan; her great niece, Aven; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to her father, Rachel is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Jerry Stewart; and her two uncles, Bill and Charlie Stewart.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Rachel’s name to the Rachel Dailey Fund, C/O CNB, PO Box 423, Duncan Falls, Ohio 43734

A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Pastor Tim Patton will officiate the service.

