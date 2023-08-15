Ralph Roberts

Ralph Allen Roberts Sr., 83 of Zanesville, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on August 14, 2023, at Genesis Hospital.

He was born on March 4, 1940, in Glouster, Ohio, son of the late Earl Roberts and Pauline (Barker) Roberts. In Ralph’s spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and hunting ginseng. He was an avid outdoorsman.

He is survived by his five children: Ralph (Brenda) Roberts Jr., John L. Roberts, Lisa (Robert) Grimes, Darla (Jimmy) Smith, Vicky (Richard) May; brother, Russell Roberts; sisters, Shirley Harris, Betty Shaffer; grandchildren, Robert Grimes, Kyle Grimes, Amanda Goldsmith, Richard May, Joshua Angler, Candi “Susie” Archibald, Johnny Roberts Jr., Tina Johnson; great-grandchildren, Larry Hamilton III, Mariah Hamilton, Lincoln Hamilton; several great-great grandchildren; and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Marty (Shipman) Roberts; son, Carl L. Roberts; brother, Ronald “Bubby” Roberts; sisters, Carolyn Bethel, and Judy Goff.

No calling hours or services will be held at this time. Per Ralph’s wishes, a dignified cremation will take place.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home are assisting the family with arrangements.

