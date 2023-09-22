Registration still open for Zanesville City Half Marathon and 5K

ZANESVILLE, OH – It’s time to put on those running shoes. The 4th annual Zanesville City Half Marathon is only one week away.

The half marathon will start at 7:30 A.M. with a 5K to follow starting at 7:35 on September 30th at Secrest Auditorium.

Registration for both the half marathon and 5K are still open if you are interested in signing up.

Katie Lupsor, Race Director for the Zanesville Half Marathon, is encouraging people to sign up before September 29, just to give her team time to get all of your information into their system.

Lupsor also gave some helpful tips for those who will be sitting on the sidelines and cheering on their loved ones that are running in the half marathon.

“I’m a runner myself, so I know my family will follow me around a course.” Lupsor said. “Loved ones can station themselves around the course to cheer you on, or they can come to the rescue at the end of the race when you’re exhausted with hydration, cheers, high fives, and lots of hugs.”

This is the first time since 2019 that the half marathon and 5K have been held.

The course map for the half marathon can be found on Facebook.

The cost to register for the half marathon is $65 and the 5K is $35.

For more information and to sign up for the races, you can head to muskingummultisports.com