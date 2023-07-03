Renee Williams

Renee Williams, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2023, at her residence.

She was born on October 1, 1964, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert Atkins and Verlene Turner. Renee was a member of the Anchor Church of Zanesville.

She is survived by her son, Justin Williams; sister, Becky Bookless; grandchildren, Brady Williams, Zoey Williams; niece, Rebecca Wilson; nephews, James Bookless, John Bookless; special friends, Nancy Horton, Mary Largent; several other friends; special nurses’ aide, Kelly Harmon; and special dog, Little Bit.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Atkins and Verlene Turner; and the father of her son, Randy Williams.

Per her wishes, no calling hours or services will be held at this time. A dignified cremation will take place.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

