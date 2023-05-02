Richard “Dick” Hupp

Richard “Dick” Eugene Hupp of Thornville Ohio passed away Monday May 1, 2023. Dick was born to Willard Meredith and Mary Frances (Calvert) Hupp March 3rd, 1957. He is a 1975 Graduate of Sheridan High School and Graduate of Lincoln Technical Institute in Diesel Mechanics 1977. Dick was a gifted mechanic and enjoyed working on farm equipment and using his talents to help anyone he could.

Surviving is his son Sean Richard Hupp and Daughter, Stephanie (Hupp) Richardson, and his girlfriend Marty Sarahmann and her son Tyler Farquhar and his 10 grandchildren, brothers, Randy M. (Marilyn) & Michael (Janet) Hupp, and sisters Monica (Keith) Rutledge & Becky (Hupp) Brecht, many cousins, neices, nephews, loved ones and friends.

He was preceeded in death by his parents:

Willard Meredith Hupp & Mary Frances Calvert Hupp and son James Meredith Hupp.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday May 4, 2023 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage with a service to follow at the end of visitation.