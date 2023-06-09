Richard “Dick” Waite

Richard Dean “Dick” Waite, 86, of Zanesville, passed away at 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, surrounded by family at Alter Care of Zanesville, under Hospice care.

Born on September 1, 1936, in Zanesville, Ohio, Dick was one of four children born to James and Lura (Davis) Waite.

Dick graduated from Zanesville High School in 1955, which was the first class to graduate from the original “new” school on Blue Avenue. After graduation, he was a self-employed general contractor, a job he loved for decades to come. Along the way, he also worked many other jobs at a variety of local businesses including; Zakany’s Food Town, Gould Battery, Line Material, Meadow Gold Dairy, The Muskingum County Home, Zanesville Metropolitan Housing, and Dillon State Park.

When he wasn’t working, Dick enjoyed following Greg, Doug, Mike, and his grandchildren in their sports adventures. He also volunteered as a youth football coach for the South Zanesville Cougar Peewees for 19 years. In addition, he worked for the “chain gang” at high school football games and enjoyed hunting deer, rabbits, turkeys, and the occasional coyote, although when it came to getting the “trophy” one, Dick’s famous last words were often, “I would have had it, but my gun jammed!”

When the “Golden Years” hit and most people start slowing down, Dick donned a pair of running shoes. He completed six Columbus Marathons and also ran a marathon in Indianapolis, finishing that race at the famous Indianapolis Speedway. Dick never lost stride even when his dentures fell out. He simply bent down, picked them up, popped them back in, and kept right on running.

“Gramps”, as he was affectionately called by his grandchildren, was also an avid storyteller. Whether sitting around the campfire, around the kitchen table, or at McDonald’s or Darrell’s Donuts with his buddies, he was the life of the party. After his passing, some of the many people who knew and loved Dick described him as “the only person that I never saw without a smile on his face”, “a true gentleman”, “always ready to help others”, and a man “who really enjoyed life.”

He is survived by his wife of 66 years Carolyn (Balog) Waite; three sons, Greg (Mindy) Waite, Doug (Mandy) Waite, and Mike (Michele) Waite; four grandchildren, Coulton (Kristen) Waite, Ali (Austin) Craig, Jaron (Lindzey) Waite, and Rachael Waite; three step-grandchildren, Owen and Ethan Pettit, and Caramia (Mia) Gross; three great-grandchildren, Wrenley, Eleanor (Nora), and Adelyn (Addie) Waite.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by three siblings: Bonnie Roberts, Pat Dille, and Jim “Burt” Waite.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Brighton Presbyterian Church where Dick was a long-time member. The service will begin at 1:00 pm officiated by Pastor Mark Katrick and Darla Revennaugh followed by lunch and storytelling.

Burial services will be held at a later date at Sharon Cemetery, Sharon, Ohio.

Cremation services were provided by William Thompson & Son Funeral Home, 5765 Gladstone Dr, White Cottage, Ohio 43791.