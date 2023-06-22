Rita Siemon

Rita M. Siemon, 74, of Zanesville, passed away at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday June 21, 2023 in the comfort of her home. She was born on March 7, 1949 in Canton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Frank and Edna (Saylor) Spicer. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Edwin “Butch” Siemon. Four children Sheila Armstrong, Jim Siemon, Vincent “Slugger” Siemon, and Michelle (Keith) Tope. 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. One step-son Eddie Siemon. Her siblings Donna Marty, Joyce Ferguson, and Bub Spicer. Her two fur babies Gracie and Bear Bear.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother Dale Spicer.

She was a die-hard Ohio State Buckeye fan, enjoyed bowling, baking, collecting clocks and angels. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Even in her last moments she was still praising God.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday June 25, 2023 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.