Robbi Cramer

Robbi Lynn Cramer (Neely), 67, of Zanesville, passed away on Thursday, September 21st, 2023, at her home in Zanesville, Ohio after her long battle with cancer. She was born on August 24th, 1956, in Wadsworth, Ohio to Lewis “Bob” and Ruth (Davis) Neely. Robbi married John Cramer Jr. on August 14th, 1992. Robbi was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband; John, children; Krystal (Corey) Wilson, Johnny and Carrie Cramer; grandchild, Maverick Wilson; brother, Robert “Jeff” (Alma “AJ”) Neely; as well as many extended family members and close friends.

Robbi spent most of her days caring for her family. She worked at Westfield Insurance before she got married and became a full-time mother. She later returned to the workforce at Zanesville City Schools as a cafeteria worker, where she retired from in 2016. She was known as one of the band moms who would always help wherever she could, whenever she could. She played a motherly role to many “kids” outside of her own. She always had so much love to give. She will be deeply missed by all.

Per her wishes cremation has been chosen. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to honor Robbi. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.