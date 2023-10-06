Robert “Bobby” Wahl

ZANESVILLE

Robert “Bobby” W. Wahl, 80, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2023, at Arlington Care Center in Newark. He was born July 11, 1943, in Zanesville to the late Paul and Rose Reese Wahl Sr. Bobby proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was an electrician with Motion Electric. He was a member of the American Legion Post #29, VFW Post #1058 and the Moose Lodge.

Robert is survived by his wife Shirley Brock Wahl; a son Michael (Sandra) Wahl; two daughters: Kelly (Lana) Wahl and Stacie Marie (Rob) Medley; a brother Paul (Julia) Wahl Jr; three sisters: Susie Burkhart, Betty (Dick) Jasper and Mary (Tom) Hecker; brother-in-law Dave (Debbie) Brock; three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 11am to 1pm on Wednesday, October 11 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will begin at 1pm with Pastor Jeff Belt officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.

To send a note of Condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.