Robert Gossman

Robert E. “Bob” Gossman, also known as “Paw,” 80, of Crooksville, passed away peacefully, Friday June 16, 2023, at his residence under the care of Genesis Hospice. He was born on September 7, 1942, in Crooksville to the late Grace Gossman and Raymond Smith. Bob was formerly employed with Rockwell International for many years until his retirement and was a member of Church of the Atonement, Crooksville. He was well known for his witty sense of humor, ornery smile, and love for the game of golf. Bob enjoyed jetting around to various casinos and social spots playing Keno with the love of his life, Connie. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Connie Sheets Gossman; sons, Rob (Lori) Gossman, Tom (Debbie) Gossman and Eric (Stephanie) Fusner; grandchildren, Kirsten (Shane) Fusner and Jake (Kiersten) Gossman, great granddaughter, Willow; sisters, Nancy Harris, Judy Paisley, Marsha (Bill) Mortimer, and Billie Smith, and several nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his mother and father-in-law, Ruth, and Norman Sheets. Bob had a saying that he lived by that he wanted to share: There is a 4-letter word that means a lot to me, it’s LIFE. L stands for the love I have for people and nature; I stands for the imperfect things I do in my life, hoping I learn from them; F stands for the future; E stands for eternity. If I have led a good life I will live on forever. No services will be observed, and a dignified cremation will be handled by Ross-Frash Funeral Homes, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville. You may sign the online register book at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com