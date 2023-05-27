Robert L. Morrison

Robert Lee Morrison, 82 of Chandlersville passed away peacefully at his home on May 26, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Zanesville, Ohio on February 2, 1941. He is the son of Robert F. and Virginia (Dover) Morrison.

Bob retired from the City of Zanesville where he ran and worked for numerous city departments, his last job was with the Sanitation Department. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to go against us all in any sport. He loved spending time outdoors and he was an avid gardener and loved to grow all kinds of vegetables. Most especially he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather; and he served his country in the U.S. Army

Bob is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Judy (Harding) Morrison, whom he married June 21, 1963; his five children, Julia A. Jerig, Randy Morrison, Jesse Morrison, Becky (Kenny) Forsythe, and Jeffrey Morrison; his grandchildren, Ashley Marshall, Amberly McGee, Travis (Trista) Jerig, Tori Jerig, Sarah Stillion, Jessica Carpenter, Lindsay Morrison, Brittany Morrison, Jackie Morrison, Natalie Forsythe; great grandchildren, Hazen Beach, Braylin McGee, Moses McGee, John (Faya) Jerig; his brother, Jack Morrison; two sisters-in-law, Martha Morrison, and Arnetta Morrison.

In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his grandson, Brannon McGee; siblings, Joann Morrison, Dale (Tilly) Morrison, George Morrison, Shirley (Ernie) Shrader, Tom Morrison, Steve (Margaret) Morrison and an infant brother, Kenny Morrison.

Visitations will be 5 to 8 pm on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral services will be 11 am on Wednesday. Pastor Adam Wahl will officiate the service.

Full military honors provided by George Selsam VFW Post #1058. Bob will be laid to rest in the Rich Hill Township Cemetery.