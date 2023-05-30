Robert Martin

Robert A. Martin, 92, of Zanesville, died at 1:30 P.M., Monday May 29, 2023, at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born, September 27, 1930, in Zanesville, a son of the late Alva and Blanche (Gregg) Martin. He was a 1948 graduate of Lash High School and a Graduate of The Ohio State University with his B.A. in Accounting, he also received his M.A. in Accounting from The University of Wisconsin and his Doctorate of Law from the University of Indiana. Robert was a veteran of the United States Navy, United States Air Force and U.S. Army National Guard.

He is survived by his grandson Robert (Sarah) Martin; a granddaughter, Christina (Jeff) Siegel; four great-grandchildren; Bethany, Zoe, Hunter, and Madelynn; and many nieces and nephews; his brothers Joe Martin, Ralph Martin, James Martin, Raymond Martin; and his sister Mary Fischer.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Jean (Kimble) Martin, whom he married, April 24, 1953; his son, Philip Craig Martin; and a sister Norma Griffin.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until time of Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 Noon, Monday, June 5, 2023, at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, with Pastor Starkey Lawrence officiating. Robert will be laid to rest at a later date beside his beloved wife Bonnie, at Rosehill Cemetery, Roseville.

Full Military Honors will be accorded to Robert by the United States Air Force in conjunction with VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion post 29 Color Guard following the Celebration of Life Service.

