Robert Robbins

Robert L. “Bob” Robbins, 67, of Philo, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Genesis Healthcare in Zanesville. He was born on April 15, 1956, in Zanesville to the late Russell and Catherine (Rushing) Robbins. He worked in maintenance at Akro and enjoyed attending auctions, whether it was to buy, sell or observe. Bob was an avid sports fan, cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Browns each chance he had and attending races. He loved spending time with his family and friends and socializing at the Zanesville Eagles with fellow members. Left to mourn his passing is his wife of 22 years, Rebecca (White) Robbins; children, Robert L. Robbins Jr and Angie (Brad) Thompson; step-children, Elizabeth, Lloyd (Gina), Jennifer (Phillip), Scott (Tarra), Kerria, Alberta, April (Dustin), Cookie (Patrick) , Floyd (Rosie), Brian (Sarah) and Angel; granddaughter, Olivia Thompson, special grandson, Randy Joe Smith III, many other grandchildren and great grandchildren; and special friends, David (Karen) Dilley. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Richard Robbins, Donnie Robbins, and Mary Kern. Calling hours will be held Monday June 26, 2023, from 11:00 am – 1:00pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Homes, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will begin at 1pm with Rev. Darren Tolbert officiating with burial to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. You may sign the online register book at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com