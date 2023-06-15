Robert Tolliver

Robert ‘Bob’ Tolliver went home to be with the Lord on June 15, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He passed peacefully in his childhood home, with his family by his side. Bob was born on May 4, 1955, to James and Mary Tolliver. He worked for his father at Tollivers Market in Crooksville, OH until his father’s retirement and then worked at PCC Airfoils for 43 years. Bob was a man of faith who rarely missed a church service and loved to play his guitar at the Maple Avenue Christian Church in Crooksville and at Bear Run Baptist Church in New Lexington. In his spare time, he loved spending time with his family, fishing, attending ball games, and listening to country music. He also was a huge fan of all Cleveland sports teams and was always seen repping the Browns, Indians, Cavaliers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and his hometown Crooksville Ceramics. He is survived by his wife, Linda Emler Tolliver whom he married in 1982; Daughter, Lindsey; Two sisters Carol (Harry) Arnold and Alice (Bryan) Pontious; Fur kids, Jack, Sam, Penny, and Sheldon, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Welcoming him into Heaven were his paternal grandparents, James D. (Martha) Tolliver; maternal grandparents, Gilbert (Alice) Crabtree; parents James and Mary Tolliver, brother Ronnie Tolliver, his favorite dogs, Cody and Misty: and many aunts and uncles. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to either church in his name. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 12pm to 2pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will begin at 2pm with Pastor Con Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Horeb Cemetery, Roseville. You may sign the online register book or send a message of support at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com