Robert Willis Jr.

Robert Cyrus Willis Jr., 75 of Zanesville passed away on Thursday June 22, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Zanesville on September 23, 1947, to the late Robert Cyrus Sr. and Mildred Dicks Willis.

Bob was a 1965 graduate of West Muskingum High School, worked in the Oil Industry for 27 years, and was well known throughout the state as an HVAC Technician. He was a member of Amrou Grotto and Muskingum Lodge #368 F. & A.M. where he was a past Master.

He is survived by his loving wife Peggy Scott Willis; three children: Robert J. (Donna Thomas) Willis, Tina (Chris) Huebner and Dusty Willis; a bonus child Joshua A. (Susan) Newton; a sister Patti Reed; eight grandchildren: Rocky J. Willis, Lindsey (Colten) Maxwell, Bobby Lee Willis, Connor (Jess) Huebner, Ryan (Shalisa) Willis, Brianna (Blake) Preston, Brooklyn Hamler and Dustin Livingston; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother John Willis.

Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

Calling hours will be from 6-8pm on Friday June 23 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Masonic services will be held at 7:45pm all Masons are invited to participate. Funeral service will be at 11am on Saturday in The Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Charles McCloud officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our Locally Owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.